ARTHUR — Terry Cain, 56, of Arthur died at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at home.A private graveside service will be Saturday at Ridge Cemetery, Oakley. Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola, is in charge of arrangements.