PAXTON — Terry Ray Canavan, 79, of Paxton passed away at 11:12 p.m. Monday (April 26, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of private burial arrangements at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda.
He was born in Paxton to Ernest and Marcella Scott Canavan. He graduated from Urbana High School and the Allied Institute of Technology, Chicago. After apprenticeship, he joined Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 149, where he worked on and led projects in several states. Terry retired in 2003 and was very proud of his work and association.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen, in 2009; parents; one sister; and one nephew.
Surviving are his son, Rodney (Kimberly); granddaughter, Zia; stepgranddaughter, Sienna of Rio Rancho, N.M.; one brother; two sisters; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
After retirement, Terry and Kathy remained active in their church, Full Gospel Christian Fellowship, Paxton, and enjoyed travel and all activities around Terry’s passion for classic cars. He was a generous and loving family man and, in spite of severe physical limitations in recent years, worked hard to reach out and stay in touch with family and friends.
A special thank-you to the staff of Accolade of Paxton on Pells for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to Full Gospel Christian Fellowship, Paxton. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.