URBANA — Terry Carlson, 72, of Urbana died Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) surrounded by his two sisters, Jill and Malinda Carlson of Oregon.
Terry was a graduate of Urbana High School, Class of '65. He was a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef and loved the outdoors, especially fishing.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Ray Carlson of Urbana/Fort Myers, Fla.; brother, Mark Carlson; and beloved, Carolyn Glass.
At Terry’s request, there will be no service. Donations can be made to the Urbana American Legion Post 71, Champaign County Animal Control or Carle Hospice.