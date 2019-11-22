RANTOUL — Terry Lee Coleman, 71, of Durham, N.C., passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
He was born Oct. 17, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School.
Terry was an exceptional salesperson who was vice president of sales in the fine-china industry. He also owned and operated a company in the pet industry.
Terry loved his children and enjoyed coaching Chad and Becky for many years. He always had a tale to tell, whether it be about the government, aliens or ancient North Americans. He enjoyed reading old books on ancient history.
Terry wrote a book about all he had learned and always hoped to travel to the places he researched. He lived a big life and will be missed!
Terry is survived by his son, Chad Coleman of Durham, N.C.; his daughter, Becky (Coleman) Roehl of Mukwonago, Wis.; grandsons Mitch Roehl and Brad Roehl; brother Kelly Coleman; and sister Carol Hammel.
Terry was preceded in death by daughter Jill Coleman.
Memorial donations may be offered to the Duke Cancer Institute (dukecancerinstitute.org/give) as they cared for him and extended his life.