WESTVILLE — Terry Dean Bryant, 74, of Westville passed away at 9:48 p.m. Friday (May 13, 2022) at home.
Terry was born June 28, 1947, in State Line, Ind., to Raymond H. and Estella Palmer Bryant. He married Edna Hooks on June 24, 1989, in Catlin. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Betsy (Veno) Perez of Danville; one stepdaughter, Mary Farren of St. Charles, Mo.; two brothers, Milton (Eunice Wilford) Bryant of Danville and James (Kellie) Bryant of Westville; one sister, Rose (Fred Fanning) Hardy of Tilton; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Terry “1 Speed” worked for the City of Danville Sanitation Department for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing in his band, “Terry Bryant and the Country Classics.” He was a member of the Fairmount Conservation Club. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
Memorials to the organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.