URBANA — Terry Wayne Dial of Urbana was born Aug. 19, 1964, to Richard and Ruth Anne Dial. Terry passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
There are no more pain, tears or suffering for Terry; however, there will be a missing piece left for all who loved him.
Terry lived life on his own terms but loved big and was loved by many. Terry caused all loved ones to belly laugh and brought light to many during dark times. This was truly Terry's gift and present to all who knew him.
Terry is survived by his mother, Ruth Anne Dial; brother, James (Todd) Dial; children, Brittany, Courtney, Trevor and Conner; grandchildren, Kaeley, Kaedyn and Kowen; nephews, Clayton and Calin; and special friend, Amy Love.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Dial; and wife, Stephanie Dial.
Arrangements are incomplete but will be announced at a later time.