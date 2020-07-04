BISMARCK — Terry Lee Doggett, 72, of Bismarck passed away at 7:10 p.m. Thursday (July 2, 2020) at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, Ind.
He was born Oct. 31, 1947, in Danville, to Jack and Margaret (McMaster) Doggett.
He is survived by his longtime companion of 37 years, Pat; two daughters, Becky Fultz and Sueanna Doggett; two sisters, Debby (Mike) Williams and Cathy (Steve) Inman; four grandchildren, Kalee (Andy) Larsen, Shelby (Alyssa Steege) Doggett, Danielle Fultz and Brooke Fultz; four great-grandchildren, Asher Cooper and Anya Lathus, as well as Jathen Doggett and Addilynn Doggett and their mother, Shelby K. Davis; and two nephews, Jason (Lisa) Williams and Shawn Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four grandparents, Willis T. McMaster, Olga (Marquess) McMaster, Orville Doggett and Abbie Maguson; son, Patrick Doggett; and brother, Billy Doggett.
Terry worked at General Electric for 27 years and three years at Valmont in the treat room making coils. He attended DACC and enjoyed model cars, fishing, cars, being outside and doing yardwork. He was a family man who loved spending time with his grandkids, great-grandkids and two daughters.
A service to celebrate the life of Terry Lee Doggett will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Pastor James Blue will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service Thursday.
Memorials may be made in his name to AMG Central Indiana Specialty Hospital, Muncie, Ind. Please take a moment to leave a story or memory for Terry’s family at sunsetfuneralhome.com.