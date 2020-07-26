Terry Dubson Jul 26, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONTICELLO — Terry Dubson, 66, of Monticello, died at 4:30 p.m. Friday (July 24, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers