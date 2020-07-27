MONTICELLO — Terry L. Dubson, 66, of Monticello passed away at 4:30 p.m. Friday (July 24, 2020) at his residence.
Terry was born March 15, 1954, in Monticello, the son of Daniel S. and Thelma Loretta May (Fowler) Dubson. He married Kristin Grove on Dec. 31, 2005, in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Kristin Dubson of Monticello; stepsons, Timothy Striegel (Erin) of Portland, Ore., and Patrick Striegel (Whitney) of Tolono; brother, Rick (Melinda) Dubson of Monticello; sister, Trudy Maden of White Heath; and special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; stepson, Christopher Striegel; and brother-in-law, Jeff Maden.
Terry was a parts salesman with John Deere for 35 years. He enjoyed riding his Kawasaki motorcycle, going on trips to Jamaica and living in his home in the country for 45 years. He also adored his dog, Foster, and his cat, Sissy.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Animal Shelter.
