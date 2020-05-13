INDIANAPOLIS — Terry England, 73, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Georgetown, died at 11:55 a.m. Saturday (May 9, 2020) at Community Hospital North, Indianapolis.
Graveside services for the Army veteran will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Georgetown Cemetery, East West Street, Georgetown. Pastor James Blue will officiate. (Six-feet social distancing rules will be observed by attendees.) Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Sunset's Houghton-Leasure Funeral Home, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, is in charge of arrangements.