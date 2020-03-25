URBANA — Terry Lynn (Reisner) Gravely of Homer, 68, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Monday (March 23, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Terry was born the daughter of Joseph and Zona Shaffer of St. Joseph on May 16, 1951, in St. Joseph. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1969, got married and moved to Urbana, and stayed in Urbana till she moved to Homer with her daughter in 2017.
Terry is survived by her three children, Bobby Gravely, Shawn (Niki) Gravely of Urbana and Betzy Gravely of Homer; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Sandy (Bob) Kiest of Angier, N.C., Darlene (Richard) Tester of Foosland, Rita (Jim) Griffin of Homer, Sharon (Dennis) Fiscus of St. Joseph, Mary (Terry) Crider of St. Joseph, Debbie (Joe) Frailey of Odessa, Texas, and Dawn (Gale) May of Bellflower; three brothers, Joseph (Karla) Shaffer of St. Joseph, Jeff Shaffer of Urbana and Mike (Kathy) Reisner of Mahomet.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents and brother, JP Shaffer of Urbana.
Terry was a member of Curtis Road Church of God, Savoy. She worked at the University of Illinios until she retired in 2012.
Terry loved sewing and made Christmas stockings for soldiers an hats, blankets and scarves for local nurseries. She made peanut brittle every year for a church fundraiser.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Funeral will be at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana, on Friday, March 27. Due to the coronavirus, the funeral service will be a private family service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. We are tentatively planning to have a memorial service on May 16, 2020, at Curtis Road Church God.
