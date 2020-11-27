BUCKLEY — Terry Dean Koschnick, 44, of Buckley passed away at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St John’s Cemetery, Buckley. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Terry was born Oct. 30, 1976, the son of Stan and Shelley Deck Koschnick.
He is survived by his parents, Stan and Shelley Koschnick of Buckley; three daughters, Sadie (Parker Hiser) Koschnick of Jasper, Ind., Lannie Koschnick of Buckley and Shanice Renwick of Puyallup, Wash.; two grandsons, Oliver and Amsterdam Farthing; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Troy Koschnick.
Terry was a graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and served in the Unites States Army from 1995 to 2001, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He was stationed in Germany, Bosnia and Kuwait and received many medals and awards. He was a member of the Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. Terry worked at Platick Pak in Champaign.
Terry enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran School, Christ Lutheran High School or an organization of the donor’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.