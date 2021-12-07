HOMER — Terry L. Libka, 67, of Homer passed away at 6:17 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Arcadia Care, Danville.
Terry was born Jan. 26, 1954, in Champaign, to Leo and Carolyn Larrance Libka.
Surviving are three daughters, Lacey (Michael) Blue of Huntington, Ind., Dallas (Matthew Varrecchia) Libka of Akron, Ohio, and Tiffany (Joel) Wright of Fithian; one sister, Shelley (Gary) Place of Homer; nine grandchildren, Reagan Blue, Gigi Blue, Kinley Blue, Spencer Brown, Anthony Varrecchia, Maddison Varrecchia and Karsyn Varrecchia; one nephew, Andy (Kirsten) Place and family; and one niece, DeEtta Miller and family.
Terry was a farmer who volunteered for the Homer Legion at the G.A.R. Cemetery. He was a Boy Scout and loved fishing and reading, especially western books. He was an auctioneer who enjoyed Barrett-Jackson auctions. He was a good cook and loved farming and cattle. He loved going to Las Vegas.
Terry was really talented and could do just about anything. He was fearless and quick witted. He always had a story. He loved his parents, aunt and uncle and many friends who passed on. Hope he’s having the best time drinking a beer with them and reminiscing about the good ole times!
Private graveside rites were held at G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Chaplain Glenn Corbly officiated.
Memorials to any local 4-H or FFA program. Robison Chapel, Catlin, handled the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.