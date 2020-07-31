BEMENT — Terry Lee Lawson, 65, of Bement passed away at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Terry was born on Jan. 5, 1955, in Monticello, a son of Richard Lee and Sonja Jean Wimer Lawson. He married Jill Moery on Nov. 17, 1973, in Bloomington, and she survives in Bement.
He is survived by his children, Brandilyn (Heath) Garlutzo of Bement and Benjamin (Natalia) Lawson of Lubbock, Texas, as well as three granddaughters, Emma, Nora and Shelbie. Also surviving are his brother, Michael (Joan) Lawson of Monticello; sister, Debbie Sisk of Bement; and two half brothers, Ken (Nancy) Byard and Kevin (April) Byard, both of Arcola.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Terry was the operations freight manager for FS in Bement for many years. He loved boating, fishing and going on family vacations and trips. He loved to drive his semi and loved antique cars, especially his own 1960 Ford Galaxy. He was a mister fix-it, and he loved to just go outside and, as he would say, "I'm outside piddling." His favorite love, however, was spending time with his three granddaughters.
