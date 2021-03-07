CHAMPAIGN — Mary Theresa (Terry) Manolakes, 91, passed away Thursday afternoon (March 4, 2021) at home in Champaign.
The queen of the 1947 Troy High School junior prom, she has now gone to her final prom to be with her beloved husband, Ted.
Terry was born Mary Theresa DelVecchio on Nov. 26, 1929, in Troy, N.Y., the daughter of Albert and Albina DelVecchio. Terry graduated from Plattsburg State Teachers College in New York with a nursing degree.
While working her first job as a school nurse in the Suffern, N.Y., school system, she met a fourth-grade teacher who would give each student who had to go see the nurse a note asking how Terry’s day was going. The teacher was Ted Manolakes, and they were married June 26, 1953, in Troy. They moved to Levittown, N.Y., where they began to raise a family.
In 1960, when Ted began work at the University of Illinois, they moved to Champaign, where they raised five children. Terry was later employed by Redwood & Ross clothing store in Champaign.
Ted and Terry lived in the house where they raised their family for over 60 years. It was a house full of love, laughter and fun. Terry loved Christmas Eve; the family would show up for the pasta fasul, but it would soon turn into a party with friends and neighbors stopping in for some Christmas cheer.
Terry would do anything for her four grandchildren. She loved them so much. She particularly loved watching and reading about their athletic and theatrical activities as they grew up.
After Ted's passing in 2018, Terry felt very strongly about staying in her house surrounded by all the things she loved. This would not have been possible without the arrival of a special angel who took such good care of Terry in her last few years. Her name is Laura Rodriguez. The family would like to say that we will never forget all the love and care that you gave our mom.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; and brother, Albert DelVecchio.
She is survived by her sons, Mike (Rae) of Tucson, Ariz., Tom (Laurie) of Champaign and Dan of Champaign; daughters, Mindy of Urbana and Barb (Wayne) Patterson of Carmel, Ind.; and grandchildren, Zach, Jenna (Kevin), Josh and Luke.
In Terry's last few years, there was one other person who was there many times each week to to bring care and friendship to her. That was her daughter-in-law, Laurie. Laurie would take her to Prairie Gardens, to lunch, and then sit with her for hours looking at photo albums and making her laugh. Terry particularly loved the restoration of her backyard garden that Laurie worked so hard on to bring back to life. She would sit on her back porch each afternoon and look at all the beautiful colors.
There will be a private Mass for family only at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery will follow.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.