DANVILLE — Terry A. McCord, 84, of Danville passed away at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at his home.
Terry was born May 28, 1935, in East Lynn, the son of Thomas A. and Leona E. Hickman McCord. He married Betty Pridemore on Sept. 30, 1967, in Danville. She survives. Other survivors include two sons, Greg McCord of Danville and Jeff McCord of Danville; one daughter, Deanna Duez of Danville; a daughter whom he raised, Kathy (Rick) Link of Oakwood; two brothers, Richard McCord of Tilton and Lee McCord of Danville; one sister, Judith Edwards of Arizona; five grandkids, Todd (Tammy) Satterlee, Travis (Tonya) Shelton, Heather (Garrett) Pierce, Jessie (Larry) Lappin and Troy (Kelly) McCord; great-grandkids, Robert Satterlee, Tyler Satterlee, Blake Shelton, Austin Shelton, Tucker Pierce, Jett Pierce, Cooper Lappin, Swayze Lappin, Gunner Lappin, Kirsten Rusher, Blaine McCord and Gavin McCord. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Stephen McCord; two daughters, Lori McCade and Betty Shelton Davis; and one son, Robert Dean Satterlee.
Terry graduated from Danville High School. He joined the U.S. Navy Reserves. He retired from Illinois Power as a shop foreman and was an excellent mechanic. Terry was a Cubs and Bears fan his entire life. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Fairview Sportsmen’s Club.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Phil Miller officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the services Saturday at Robison Chapel. Condolences may be offered online at www.robisonchapel.com.