RANTOUL — Terry W. Sarver, 59, of Rantoul passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born Dec. 14, 1961, in Kittery, Maine, the son of Gerald and Pauline (Hutchison) Sarver. He married Gayle Rochester in 1997 at Country Tyme Lanes in Rantoul.
He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Pauline Sarver of Rantoul; wife, Gayle; daughter, Megan Sarver (DJ Baird) of Tennessee; two grandsons, Owen Phares and Mason Young; one granddaughter, Julena Sarver; his sister, Lori (Tim) Jones of Rantoul; two nieces, Haley (Chris) Apelbaum of Indiana and Hanna Jones of Mahomet; brother, Jeff (Andrea) of Champaign; and two nephews, Kellen Sarver of Champaign and Joel Sarver of Florida. He also has five other nephews and four other nieces who also called him Uncle Terry.
He graduated from Rantoul High School and was a machinist at Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors (formally Caradco) for 26 years and worked at Country Tyme Lanes for many years until he retired. Terry was a lifetime bowler with many awards and titles earned by him throughout his life and bowling career. Terry was also a member of the CU Bowling Hall of Fame. Terry enjoyed the game of bowling very much and was a great coach to a lot of young bowlers through the years. Terry was also a lifetime fan of the Chicago Cubs and Miami Dolphins.
There will be a celebration of life in his honor on July 31 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Rantoul Club (Knights of Columbus) in Rantoul. Please come out and join us in a celebration of Terry’s life.
Condolences may be offered a renner-wikoffchapel.com.