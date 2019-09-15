FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Terry E. Shute, 69, of Fairview Heights, born Aug. 17, 1950, in Danville, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
Terry was a teacher and a coach in Newtown and Oakwood and principal at Wesclin Junior/Senior High School, Trenton. He was an active member of the Illinois Principals Association.
In retirement, he enjoyed family, friends, sports, Life Long Learning through Washington University, writing, blogging and travel. Before his death, he traveled to all seven continents.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lou Howell: father, Estel Shute; and grandparents, Claude and Dolly Shute and Ethel and Harvey Bryant.
Terry married Jane Williams and had two children, Amy (Roy) Youngs and Douglas Shute.
Surviving are his stepmother, Bette Shute; stepbrothers, Billy Joe and Steve; stepsisters, Barbara and Susie; granddaughters, Brielle and Jules Johnston, who enjoyed a yearly tradition of zany eclectic Christmas portraits with their grandfather; sister, Debi (Wayne) Cronin; and brothers, Todd Shute and Jason Howell.
He moved to the St. Louis area to pursue a career as a principal and dated and married one of his teachers, Barbara Kirby Shute, on June 10, 1995.
His laughter filled a room. He will be missed by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society; imagine a world free from cancer.