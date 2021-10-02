PHOENIX, Ariz. — Terry L. Smock, 70, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Elliott, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Phoenix, after a 3 1/2-month stay.
He is survived by three sons, Terry Jr. and Jerry Smock of Springfield and Frank Smock of Dade City, Fla.; five grandchildren; his mother, Delsie Johnson of Paxton; one brother, Gary Smock of Rantoul; and two half sisters, Katrina Cheney of Champaign and Tammie Scheel of Watertown, N.Y.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Charles Smock of Cherokee Villiage, Ark.; and brother, Danny (Boone) Smock of Elliott.
Terry was a semi driver for a number of years, most recently handling medical supply deliveries in Phoenix.
Cremation was performed by East Lake Mortuary of Phoenix. Burial will be in Elliott later this fall.