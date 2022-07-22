ROBERTS — Terry R. Weber, 81, of Roberts peacefully passed away Monday (July 18, 2022) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, with his loving family at his side.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Roberts. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the church with Pastor Priscilla Geerdes officiating. Burial will be in Lyman Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Roberts Gym.
Terry was born Dec. 15, 1940, in Roberts, a son of Karl H. and Millie Uebele. He married Linda Kay Decker on July 5, 1985, in Roberts. She passed away April 21, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Kim (Randy) York of Melvin, Donald (Deb) Collins of Melvin, Brian (Aimee) Collins of Wimberly, Texas, and Lori (Rocky) Sherfey of Paxton; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Barb Blanck of Garland, Texas. Also surviving are his nieces, Jean and Sue; and nephews, Hank, Ben, Tony, Kevin and Marty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cathy Collins; great-grandson, Tyrell Trotter; and a brother, Herman.
Terry was a welder and retired from M&W Gear Company after 40 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs. He also enjoyed football, camping and boating. He was a creature of habit. On his daily drive, you could set your watch to exactly when he would drive by your house, get the mail, stop in at Murdocks in Loda, visiting friends and family at Schooney’s and arriving home. His smile and gentle ways will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is handling the arrangements.