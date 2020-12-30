MONTICELLO — Terry K. Young, 71, of Monticello passed away at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Terry was born June 24, 1949, in Urbana, the son of Thomas "Tom" and Mary (Muell) Young. He married Marilyn Fisher on Nov. 15, 1971, in Urbana.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Monticello; children, Brian Young of Monticello, Jason Young (Ingrid) of Chandler, Ariz., and Courtney Lau (Dan) of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Young (Cyd) of Murray, Utah, and Michael Young (Asha) of Arrowsmith; one niece; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
Terry was an IT data processing manager at NECA IBEW in Decatur. Terry served in the U.S. Army. Terry lived in Monticello much of his life and was a fan of many Monticello sports throughout his lifetime. He coached boys Little League baseball and girls softball, accumulating nearly 10 years of coaching Monticello’s youth. In 2018, he was inducted into the Monticello Sports Hall of Fame with the 1965-66 boys’ basketball team. Go Sages! He enjoyed watching many sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Terry enjoyed spending time with friends and played in an APA pool league. He was a member of the American Legion Paradise Post 79 in New Port Richey, Fla., and Monticello Lions Club, where he served as treasurer for 10 years. He was strong in his faith and was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church of Monticello, where he served as an usher. Terry also served on the City of Monticello Zoning Board for several years.
He was known to be generous, kind and friendly. He loved his family and enjoyed his grandchildren immensely.
A gathering in his memory will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; St. Philomena Catholic Church, 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, IL 61856; or the Monticello Athletic Boosters, 1 Sage Drive, Monticello, IL 61856.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.