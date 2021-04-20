URBANA — Thann Kim, 59, of Urbana passed away at 7:28 a.m. Monday (April 19, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Thann was born Aug. 4, 1961, in Vietnam. He leaves behind his cherished wife, Reth Sam, of 39 years and their children, Loeuy Kim, Samatt Kim and Sara Kim, all of whom he was very proud.
He leaves behind his mother, Hoeurng Heng; older sister, Hoeun Kim; younger brother, Nicholas (Tracey) Kim; and younger sisters, Lena (Luke) Rothmund and Setha (Craig) Earvin.
He also leaves behind five grandchildren whom he truly adored, Armani, Kamron, Shaimon, Shyon and Naisa Kim; along with 14 nieces and nephews, Alec (Amanda) Griffin, Spencer (Lisa) Preece, Chelsea Kim, Joshua Kim, Nathen Kim, Athell Kim, Kyartan Earvin, Jayden Earvin, Essence Earvin, Addison Griffin, Aliah Griffin, Liam Rothmund, Kingston Earvin and Luka Rothmund.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Toeur Kim and Athell Kim.
Thann knew no strangers. He would help anyone who needed it, as he was a father figure to many young people. He was always taking them under his wing, feeding everyone with his wonderful cooking. Thann lived his life on his terms. He was always the life of the party and always dazzled everyone with wonderful stories.
The Kim family is left without our pillar, and he will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.