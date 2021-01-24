BEMENT — The Rev. Arthur V. Woolley, 86, of Bement passed away at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Bement Healthcare Center.
Public visitation for Arthur will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Masonic services by Bement Masonic Lodge 365 A.F. & A.M. will be held at 12:10 p.m. We ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Graveside services will be held immediately following the visitation Monday at Bement Township Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Timothy Kovalcik will officiate. Military graveside rites will be performed by Albert Parker American Legion Post 620.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rev. Arthur V. Woolley memorial fund in care of State Bank of Bement.
Arthur was born July 3, 1934, in Saybrook, a son of Thomas B. and Elizabeth Ring Woolley. He married Betty A. Richard of Chatworth on Feb. 14, 1959; she passed away Jan. 8, 2013.
Survivors include four children, John R. (Deanna) Woolley of Camargo, Mark R. (Carol) Woolley of Monticello, Sandra (Lenny) Summar of Bement and Matthew R. Woolley of Fisher; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty; his eldest son, Thomas R. Woolley; his parents; and a sister.
Arthur was an editor for the family-owned newspaper in Colfax and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1956-58. He served as pastor for over 40 years, touching many lives with his ministry.
Arthur was a member of the Kansas Masonic Lodge 280 for 49 years. He enjoyed many years from childhood through adulthood as an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan, attending many games throughout the years with his family.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home are proud to honor the life of the Rev. Arthur V. Woolley. "Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family." Please visit hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.