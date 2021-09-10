CLINTON — The Rev. C. Don Ferrill was born in Clinton on June 23, 1931, to Charlie and Eva (Conn) Ferrill.
He went to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday (Sept. 7, 2021).
He was raised on a farm just west of Weldon Springs State Park, where he spent the first part of his life working as a farmer alongside his family. He also worked at Revere making shell casings. Don received his call to ministry six years post high school. He quickly went to get his education at Eastern Illinois University and Evangelical Theological Seminary to become a local pastor.
Pastor Don served numerous churches across central Illinois spanning 65 years of Christian ministry, which included: 1956 Oakley-Garver Brick EUB, 1963 Saybrook EUB, 1968 Peoria Grace UMC, 1976 Clinton UMC, 1988 Danville St. James UMC, 1997 retired from UMC, 2000 Clinton Presbyterian, 2005 Decatur Grace UMC and 2013 Weldon UMC, 2019 Kenny UMC.
Don was married to the love of his life, Fran (Hall) Ferrill, for 52 years. Fran was not only his best friend but a faithful and dedicated pastor’s wife and ministry partner.
Don had two sons, Timothy James (Mindy) Ferrill and Peter Andrew Ferrill. He has eight grandchildren, Irelyn, Landyn, Layne, Kieran and Drayden Ferrill, Hope Ferrill, Hayden (Sidney) Maurice and Laurenn Maurice. He has one great-grandchild, Tate Maurice. Don has one older sister, Marjorie (Joe) Shearer of Villa Grove; and one younger brother, Ross (Dorothy) Ferrill of Argenta. He has one sister-in-law, Beverly (Don) Swanstrom of Gibson City; and one brother-in-law, Dr. Samuel Hall of St. Paul, Minn. Don has countless nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pastor Don’s greatest passion and purpose in life was being a witness to others in our world for Jesus Christ. He loved God, the church and local pastors and gave his life for the mission of telling others about Jesus. His life and ministry have impacted countless thousands of lives with the good news of the gospel of hope, healing, salvation and victory through faith in Jesus Christ.
His visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by his celebration of life service from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, both located at Clinton United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to The Tabernacle Church, 1845 W. Hovey Ave., Normal, or any church of your choice. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, assisted the family with cremation rites. Online condolences may be made at calvertmemorial.com.