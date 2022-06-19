TRENTON — The Rev. Joseph Conrad Rascher, 66, of Trenton entered into eternal rest Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at home at St. Mary’s Parish.
Father Joe was born Nov. 5, 1955, in Breese, a son of the late Aloysius E. and Marcella C., nee Korte, Rascher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Mary, nee Spannon, Rascher and Conrad and Catherine, nee Steinmann, Korte.
Father Joe is survived by his sister, Mary (partner Diane Holden) Rascher of Urbana.
He graduated in 1973 from Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese and received his bachelor of arts degree and master of divinity from Quincy University. Father Joe later graduated in 1981 from St. Meinrad School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Ind.
Father Joe was baptized into his faith on Nov. 13, 1955, ordained transitional deacon on April 11, 1980, and later ordained a Roman Catholic priest on June 6, 1981, by Bishop William Cosgrove at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. He had the blessings to serve St. Mary, Belleville (deacon); St. Andrew, Murphysboro; St. James, Millstadt; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Mt. Carmel; St. Francis Xavier, Francisville; Immaculate Conception, Kaskaskia; St. Michael, Paderborn; St. Boniface, Evansville; St. Pius V, Walsh; St. Stephen, Caseyville; Purification of the BVM, Trenton; and other various extra-parochial appointments.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Trenton, with the Most Rev. Bishop Michael McGovern and Msgr. David Darrin as celebrants. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.
The Rite of Christian Burial will begin with the receiving of the body at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Trenton, with visitation to follow from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 22, from 9 to 10:45 a.m.
Per Father Joe’s request, no flowers, plants or other gifts please. Memorials may be made to the education of seminarians of the Diocese of Belleville, any of the parishes served during his priesthood, Catholic Urban Programs of the Diocese of Belleville or donor’s choice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. Fifth, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at mossfuneralhome.com.