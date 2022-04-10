Champaign — The Rev. Linda S. Siddall, 74, of Champaign died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Champaign after a six-year experience with pancreatic cancer. The Rev. Linda did not lose a battle with cancer; her faith did not fail her.
She was born March 8, 1948, in Springfield to Florence G. Jones Siddall and Kelcy J. Siddall, Jr.
The Rev. Linda was director of spiritual care at Mission Hospice & Home Care in San Mateo, Calif., retiring in May 2016 after 20 years of supporting the terminally ill facing issues arising from loss and grief. Ordained in 2004 as Religious Science minister, she was a hospice chaplain and the assistant minister at The Emerson Center for Spiritual Awakening in Redwood City, Calif., and the assistant minister and board president of Recalling Spirit Ministries in San Carlos, Calif.
A “late bloomer” to the ministry, the Rev. Linda majored in English at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, later graduating with distinction from the Emerson Theological Institute, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Religious Studies and a ministerial credential in Religious Science.
In June 2016, the Rev. Linda returned to Champaign before she received her cancer diagnosis and after buying her retirement home and began exploring ways of serving her new community and overseeing the care of her ailing mother. Although retired from end-of-life care, she spoke at the Unity Church and Spiritual Center in Urbana and maintained her spiritual direction practice for those seeking a closer relationship with God, including her membership in Spiritual Directors International.
The Rev. Linda is survived by her mother, Florence G. Ransom of Champaign; three sisters, Shahidah Sanchez of El Cajon, Calif., Cheris Metts of St. Louis and Martha (George) Graves of Peoria; her stepbrother. James Terrence (Rosemary) Ransom of Springfield; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; her Sister-Friends, Nancy Cheatham and Cassandra Woolfolk of Champaign, Gloria Hendricks of Urbana, the Rev. Marlyn Bussey of San Francisco and Acquanetta Williams of Collegeville, Pa.; honorary granddaughters Saji and Mikayla Kelly of Chicago and their parents, Patrick and Djenaba; “dozens of cousins”; a host of loving and supportive friends throughout the United States, Australia, Canada and Great Britain; and her beloved miniature Schnauzer and soulmate, Murphy.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, the Rev. Kelcy J. and Vernealure Siddall; her father, Kelcy Siddall Jr.; her stepfather, James Ransom Jr.; her maternal grandmother, Mabel M. Jones; her maternal aunt; Jacqueline Burns; and her great-nephew, Zachary Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, the Rev. Linda suggests donations in her memory to any of the following organizations: the Champaign County Humane Society in Urbana, the Unity Church & Spiritual Center in Urbana, the Banks Bridgewater Lewis Fine Arts Academy in Champaign, Merry Maids of Champaign-Urbana or the Lustgarden Foundation/for Pancreatic Cancer Research in Woodbury, N.Y.
A Celebration of Life will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Bethel AME Church in Champaign. Pastor Terrance Thomas will serve as eulogist.