DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Chaplain the Rev. Ronald “Ron” Lee Ziemer, 77, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., formerly of Lester Prairie, Minn., passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his home with his spouse, Lin, at his bedside after fighting a courageous and brave battle with dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Prairie Community Church, 700 First Ave. N, Lester Prairie, Minn., with interment held at a later date. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be provided by Lester Prairie American Legion Post 463. Memorials preferred to Ethos Home Healthcare and Hospice in Detroit Lakes, Minn.
Ronald “Ron” Lee Ziemer was born April 28, 1945, in Glencoe, Minn., the son of Clarence and Rosie (Rannow) Ziemer. Ron was baptized, confirmed and ordained into the Christian ministry at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Biscay, Minn. Ron received his education in Glencoe and graduated with the Glencoe High School Class of 1963. Ron served in the U.S. Navy from 1963-67. After completing boot camp, he was stationed aboard the USS Pritchett DD561 out of Long Beach, Calif.
Ron also attended the University of Minnesota and earned a bachelor of science in business in 1974. He attended the United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities and graduated in 1989. He completed his clinical pastoral education from 1988-90.
After the Navy, Ron worked as comptroller at Chromalloy (Schwartz) Manufacturing from 1970-84. He was then a chaplain for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2009-22. Ron served United Church of Christ churches in Delano, Minn.; Washington state; Dickinson, N.D.; and Tilton from 1990-2000. He also worked as a chaplain in the above four locations, as well as in Champaign; Danville; and Grand Forks, N.D., from 1990-2021.
On Dec. 19, 1964, Ron was united in marriage to Rosalind “Lin” Rennells at the United Church of Christ in Lester Prairie, Minn. The couple resided in California while Ron was enlisted in the Navy. Ron and Lin moved around the country following that for Ron’s career as a chaplain, residing in Minnesota, Washington State, North Dakota, Illinois and back to Minnesota most recently. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Faith, Chad, Paige and Dana. Ron and Lin shared 57 years of marriage.
Ron was a member of the Association of Professional Chaplains from 2001-22; was a board-certified chaplain; was active in the Jaycees in Lester Prairie, Minn., from 1971-85; and was in the Business Association in St. Peter, Minn., for years. Ron was very active in his home church at Lester Prairie, Minn.; remodeled his first home; and enjoyed rebuilding a 1945 Ford.
Ron is survived by his wife, Lin Ziemer; two children, Chad Ziemer of Fridley, Minn., and Dana Haas of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; three adorable granddaughters, Tahlia, Grace and Gabrielle; a brother, Gary Ziemer and his wife, Carmen, of Glencoe, Minn.; a sister, Laurie Shoberg of Rockford, Minn.; two brothers-in-law, Bernie Bullert and his wife, Gloria, of Grove City, Ohio and Port Charlotte, Fla., and Eugene Rennells of Minneapolis; five nieces and nephews, Christopher Ziemer and wife Elizabeth, Jason Ziemer and wife Sara, Heather Lee and husband Chris, Caitlyn Bullert, and Kurt Bullert; and many other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his infant daughters, Faith and Paige Ziemer; his parents, Clarence and Rosie Ziemer; a brother, Robert Ziemer; his in-laws, Marvin and Lydia Kruschke; a brother-in-law, Jim Shoberg; and a sister-in-law, Rosalie (Lee) Rennells Bullert.
