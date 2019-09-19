CHAMPAIGN — Thelma L. Berbaum passed away Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Dec. 5, 1926, in Fisher, a daughter of Marshall and Carmen Hall O'Bryan. She was the oldest of nine children.
Surviving siblings are Lela O'Bryan of Rantoul, Delores Stoerger of Urbana and Helen Collins of Marysville, Wash.
Deceased siblings are Harold O'Bryan of Champaign, Verne O'Bryan of Pass Christian, Miss., Jim O'Bryan of Tuscola, Robert O'Bryan of Newman and Fred O'Bryan of Champaign.
She married Joseph W. Hern on Nov. 18, 1945, in Champaign. He passed away Oct. 22, 1999. She married Joseph R. Berbaum on Sept. 20, 2008. He survives.
She has two daughters, Linda Scott of Shelton, Conn., and Cheryl Hern of Champaign. Linda gave her two grandsons, Terry Scott of Norwalk, Conn., and Deric Scott of Sweden. Terry and Lizzie gave her a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth. Deric and Marie gave her two great-grandchildren, Julia and Kian.
She retired from Jewel Food Store in 1986.
Thelma was active in the Urbana Park District Senior Services and the Red Hat Society. She loved her family, friends, crocheting, going out to eat, watching sports and traveling.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with the Rev. Julia Melgreen officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Condolences may be left at morganmemorialhome.com.