OAKLAND — Thelma Dolores Dague, 85, of Oakland passed away Wednesday (Dec. 30, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A private visitation for family and close friends will be held at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. The visitation will be followed by a graveside service and burial at Hugo Cemetery, Hugo, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakland Christian Church and the Oakland Senior Center.
Dolores was born on April 25, 1935, at her family home in Hindsboro, the daughter and sixth of nine children of Clifford A. and Thelma (Allen) Strader. She attended Hindsboro Grade School and Arcola High School, where she was a cheerleader and 1952 homecoming queen. She married Ralph Archie Dague on July 17, 1953, at Hindsboro Christian Church in Hindsboro and were happily married for 67 years. Archie and Dolores raised two sons, Philip and Paul.
Throughout her life, Dolores acted as a dedicated farm wife in addition to her early role as a 4-H leader in Arcola, and later, she cooked and delivered meals for the Oakland Senior Center from 1984-1994. She also took an active role in Oakland Christian Church, where she and her family are members.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Archie Dague of Oakland; children, Philip (Marilyn) Dague of Oakland and Paul Dague (Patty Phelps) of Hindsboro; grandchildren, Lacie (Brett) Dague Haarmann of Charleston and Heidi (Jake) Dague Reifsteck of Villa Grove; siblings, Nelson Strader, Duane Strader, Norman Strader and Myra Coy; sisters-in-law, Jean Strader and Gayle Strader; and brother-in-law, Don England.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford A. and Thelma Strader; sibling, Danny (Linda) Strader, June England, Michael Strader and Allen Strader; sister-in-law, Edna Strader and Sabina Strader; and brother-in-law, Kent Coy.