TELL CITY, Ind. — Thelma M. (Terry) Labhart, 99, passed away Thursday (March 24, 2022) in Louisville, Tenn.
She was born Jan. 3, 1923, in Battle Creek, Mich., daughter of William and Dora (Caslow) Terry.
She attended schools in Battle Creek, Indianapolis and Lexington, Ky. Thelma held a bachelor’s degree in physical education and biology from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky.
She was united in marriage to Charles R. Labhart on July 31, 1952, in Monticello, Ky. They built a home and a family in Mahomet, where they resided for many years. He passed away on March 20, 2005.
She served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Women’s Reserve. During her service, she worked as a radio operator at Parris Island, S.C., air base from 1943 through 1945.
Thelma was a dedicated teacher in the Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation and Mahomet schools. She later worked at Mahomet Public Library for 17 years.
Thelma was a loyal member of many organizations, including Mahomet United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, American Legion, Illinois Retired Teachers Association and Western Kentucky University Alumni Association.
She enjoyed flower gardening and singing old hymns. She played par-3 golf into her 80s and was known for her delicious homemade apple pies. She was an avid reader, lifelong learner and enjoyed playing dominos with her grandchildren. For many decades, she participated in the Mahomet United Methodist Church prayer chain.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie Labhart of Maryville, Tenn., and Lisa (Dan) Fredericksen of Lawrenceville, Ga.; grandchildren, Lauren (William) Stetka of Nashville, Tenn., Sophie (James) Mann of Charlotte, N.C., Evan Fredericksen, Cpt. U.S. Army, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Harrison Fredericksen of Lexington; and one great-grandson, Charles Mann.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Elbert E. Terry.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, April 2, at First United Methodist Church, 702 10th St., Tell City, IN 47586, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until servicetime at the church. There will be military rites conducted at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mahomet Public Library, Mahomet United Methodist Church or an organization of the donor’s choice. The family is grateful for the compassionate care she received at Morningview Village and Life Care Center of Blount County. Online condolences may be left for the family at huberfuneralhome.net.