URBANA — Terry Lustig died in the early hours of Jan. 19, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Terry was born June 2, 1936, to Donald Elliott and Thelma (Duvall) Elliott, in Urbana. Terry spent many of her teenage years as an “Army brat,” moving from base to base on the west coast as she followed her mother and stepfather, Mack. Eventually, Terry moved back to Champaign and graduated from Central High School. After graduation, Terry worked for Illinois Bell telephone company as an operator. During this time, Terry was introduced to her “soulmate,” Robert (Bob) Lustig, through mutual friends. Not long after their meeting, they married. Terry quit the telephone company in order to raise a family, but eventually she went back to work, joining The Card Shop team in Lincoln Square Mall. Terry worked there very happily for over 20 years.
Terry was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bob.
She is survived by her elder daughter, Lynn (Terry) Frick of Madison, Wis.; and younger daughter, Lesley Lustig of Urbana.
A celebration of Terry’s life will take place at Renner Wikoff Chapel on March 26. The family will welcome guests at 1 p.m. with a service following at 2 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions still apply. Please wear masks and honor social distancing.
We would like to thank the nursing staff at Carle Foundation Hospital for their loving care of our mother. We are extremely grateful for the staff at The Glenwood in Mahomet. Everyone helped make my parents feel welcome and at home the short year they were there.