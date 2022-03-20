Thelma Lustig Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Thelma Lustig died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos