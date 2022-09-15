CHAMPAIGN — Lifelong Champaign resident Thelma Pealer, 98, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
She was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Champaign, the youngest of four children of William Yancie Smith and Tishan (Edwards) Smith.
She attended public schools, including Champaign High School. She traveled and lived in other places but always found her way back home to Champaign.
Thelma married James Pealer and had a son, Charles Duane Pealer, and went on to work in several capacities, including as a longtime domestic housekeeper and caregiver. An expert cook and caterer, her dishes graced tables at many homes and events.
Thelma was a long-standing member of the Humane Society and had reverence for all animals, but her passion was dogs. She was a member of St. Luke CME Church, where she was recognized for her services, including past president of the Kennedy Club.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents and son; three siblings, Earl Edward Smith, Margaret Minor and Imogene Smith Wood; and a grandson, Antonio Pealer.
She leaves behind a granddaughter, Tina Pealer; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly; and her adopted sons, William Capel and Ernie Martin.
Service arrangements will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory and honor be made to St. Luke CME Church in Champaign.
Condolences can be offered at leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.