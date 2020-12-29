Thelma Primmer Dec 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAHOMET — Thelma Primmer, 95, of Mahomet died at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 23, 2020) at Gibson City Hospital Annex, Gibson City. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar, Mahomet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers