MAHOMET — Thelma Marie Primmer, 95, of Mahomet transitioned peacefully into heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Thelma was born Sept. 13, 1925, to Loyd and Della Norman.
She met Lloyde Franklin Primmer (Dimp) when her family moved to Mahomet.
They were married Nov. 15, 1944, at a USO in Hollywood, Calif., shortly after Lloyde joined the U.S. Marine Corps. While Lloyde was away at war, Thelma worked like Rosie the Riveter, in an ammunition plant. After World War II, they moved to their farm home near Mahomet, where they farmed, gardened and raised their five children.
Thelma was always very witty, and in later years, her comments were often cringeworthy but almost always got laughs. She and Lloyde often bantered back and forth in what some good friends referred to as the Lloyde and Thelma show! They were married for almost 70 years when Lloyde passed away in 2014.
Thelma had an amazing work ethic. When her children were old enough, she went to work full time at Folletts book store in Urbana. She then moved on to a clerk typist position at the University of Illinois housing office and worked her way up to an administrative position. When she retired, she and Lloyde spent many winters in Nokomis, Fla. They also traveled to Europe three times and visited 49 states and Canada together. Thelma made very detailed scrapbooks of all of their trips.
Thelma was a longtime member of Mahomet United Methodist Church and past president of the Mahomet American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling and playing bridge. She loved her kitties, especially her calico cats, Magnolia and Shumway. She drank coffee all day long and loved to sneak bacon to her kitty and their dogs. She made good meatloaf and delicious pies.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Shirley (John) Kennedy; and brother, Robert (Red) (Pat) Norman.
She is survived by all of her children, Frank (Sylvie) of South Riding, Va., Tom (Colleen) of Brashear, Mo., Diana (Dave) Harmon of Mahomet, Marsha (Jeff) Neitzel of Rantoul and Jean (John) Bellisario of Metamora. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Thelma’s family would like to thank every member of the amazing staff at Gibson Area Hospital Annex for the loving and compassionate care she received.
A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden and officiated by Pastor Seth Emerson of Centerville United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
Memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary, Mahomet United Methodist Church or the Mahomet American Legion. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.