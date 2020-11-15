VILLA GROVE — Thelma Ruth McNussen, 101, of Savoy, formerly of Villa Grove, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Autumn Fields in Savoy.
She was born Aug. 1, 1919, to Newt and Lillie Belle (Reinoehl) Phillips. Her mother passed away shortly after Thelma was born, so she was raised by her loving family, Aunt Belle and Uncle Walt, Aunt Dora and Uncle Mac, and Aunt Emma and Denver Howe.
Thelma graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1937 and was active in the VG Alumni Association from 1937 to 2014. She went to work for P.O. Fogerson from 1937 to 1947.
Thelma married her high school sweetheart, Jack Harris McNussen, in Missouri on Oct. 30, 1941. While Jack served in World War II, he sent home $25 for her birthday. She bought golf clubs and joined the Villa Grove County Club. Later, she and Jack managed the club from 1966 to 1970.
Thelma and Jack spent their retirement years wintering in Florida enjoying the sunshine and playing golf.
Thelma is survived by one daughter, Susan (Ron) Hage of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one son, Eric (Cynthia) McNussen of Champaign; five grandchildren, Allison West, Libby Hage, Alex (Shandra) Hage, Amanda McNussen and Emma McNussen; and a great-granddaughter, Avery Hage.
Thelma was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband.
Thelma lived her last six years at Autumn Fields in Savoy. We would like to thank them for such a wonderful place to live and all the staff for the great care that they gave to Thelma and her family, especially these last few months. We would also like to thank Transitions Hospice for their end-of-life expertise and the great care they gave to Thelma and her family.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Villa Grove Cemetery. Pastor Duane Piercy will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Villa Grove Seniors Center, 610 Front St., Villa Grove, IL, 61956; Douglas County Animal Control, 1007 S. Central Ave. E., Tuscola, IL 61953; or Villa Grove Alumni Association, 400 N. Sycamore St., Villa Grove, IL 61956.