MONTICELLO — Thelma J. Rice, 82, of Monticello passed away at 7:45 p.m. Friday (April 10, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Thelma was born Jan. 23, 1938, in Mansfield, the daughter of Herbert and Zula (Eastman) Gaines.
Thelma is survived by two sons, Mike Rice of Monticello and Mark Rice of Urbana; a daughter, Debbie Poundstone of Lake Jackson, Texas; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Don Gaines of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, three sisters and two brothers.
Thelma worked in food service at the University of Illinois.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.