URBANA — Thelma Lynn Winston (Gibson) was born on Jan. 6, 1945, in Pickens, Ark., to the late Leola Virginia Gibson and Dennis Gibson. She lived her childhood in Winnsboro, La. At age 12, Lynn moved to Omaha, Neb., where she attended South High School and Omaha Opportunities Industrialization Center (OOIC). She later met and married her former husband, John Allen Winston, in 1969.
From their union bore twin girls, Demekya R. McAllen and Dimitria R. W. Johnson. She was employed at Mutual of Omaha in Omaha for many years.
The most important decision one can make is to receive Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and savior. Thelma received Christ in 1985 in Omaha. Lynn and her daughters, Demekya and Dimitria, relocated to Champaign in 1985. Lynn joined Canaan Baptist Church under the pastorate of the Rev. B. J. Tatum in 1995. She was a faithful member of the Women’s Discipleship Class, Mother’s Board Ministry, Greeters Ministry, Prayer Ministry and Birthday Committee. She was employed at Patterson’s Office Supplies as a customer-service representative and worked briefly at the University of Illinois before retiring in 2005.
Thelma Lynn Winston transitioned from earth to glory on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 9:27 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Dimitria Johnson of Urbana Illinois and Demekya McAllen (Eric) of McCordsville, Ind.; grandchildren, Aaron Lee and Mikayla Faylynn of Urbana and Corey Joseph of McCordsville; brother Dennis Joseph Gibson (Delores) of Omaha; brother Gregory Carleton Gibson (Donna) of South Bend, Ind.; sisters Rosalind Marie Williams (Richard) of Omaha and Cheryl Andrea Doria Hollis of Urbana; sister Sheena Jeannine Bruett (Carlton) of Urbana; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Leola Gibson; grandparents, Joe and Viola Sledge; brother, Jeffrey Todd Gibson; sister Dagny Annette Gibson; sister Nichole Monique Gibson; nephew Amos Dennis Gibson; and nephew Colin Myles Trevor Hollis.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Thursday, Sept. 9, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the funeral home. Eulogist will be the Rev. BJ Tatum. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery.
Please visit Leek & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page for live viewing. Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.