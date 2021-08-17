MONTICELLO — Theodore William Curtin, 93, of Monticello passed away Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) at Arbor Rose, Monticello.
“Ted” was born on May 1, 1928, in Beardstown, the son of Theodore L. and Darlene (Martin) Curtin.
Ted and his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty “JoAnn” Carlton, were married on Sept. 22, 1951, in Beardstown. She survives with their two children, Kathy (Rick) Timmons of Monticello and Ted (fiancée Darla Dees) Curtin of Mahomet.
Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jacob (Jennifer) Lawhead, Andrew (Heather) Lawhead, Molly (Patrick) Loftus, Kyle Curtin and Megan Curtin; and four great-grandchildren.
Ted graduated from Beardstown High School in 1946 and from Purdue University with a B.S. in forestry management in 1951. He would later earn an M.S. from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in extension education in 1966.
Ted was employed by the University of Illinois as an extension forester for the State of Illinois for 40 years, before retiring in 1991.
Ted was very active in state and national professional forestry organizations, including the Society of American Foresters, National Christmas Tree Growers Association and Illinois Christmas Tree Growers Association. In 1973, Ted was named state extension forester and in 1989 was elected a “Fellow” of the Society of American Foresters. He was also a member of Monticello United Methodist Church.
Upon retirement, Ted enjoyed growing Christmas trees on his farm at Conkeytown Christmas Tree Farm in Fithian. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s athletic events and traveling with JoAnn.
A private family funeral was held, with burial in Willowbranch Cemetery, rural Monticello.
Memorials may be made to Monticello United Methodist Church, or the family requests you plant a shade tree in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.