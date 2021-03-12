CHAMPAIGN — Theodore W. Frank, M.D., 77, of Oak Park, formerly of Champaign, at rest March 4, 2021.
Devoted husband of Linda; loving father of Matthew (Catherine), Andrew (Dana) and Catherine Frank; dearest grandfather of Thomas, Alex, Hannah and Courtney.
Ted was born on April 6, 1943, in Freeport. He was the son of Theodore A. Frank and Miriam M. Frank. He was raised in Freeport and graduated from Freeport High School. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1965 and the University of Illinois College of Medicine in 1969.
Ted served as a medical officer on the nuclear submarine USS Von Steuben, home ported in Holy Loch, Scotland. He then completed his medical residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. Ted was proud of his lengthy career as an obstetrician-gynecologist at Carle Clinic in Urbana. He greatly valued the relationships he made with his colleagues, co-workers and patients throughout his career at Carle.
Ted was an eternally optimistic Illinois football fan and attended games yearly beginning in 1976, when he and his family moved to Champaign. He enjoyed spending time in the Gunflint Trail area of northern Minnesota and the Low Country around Charleston, S.C. He will be forever loved by his family and friends.
A gathering in his memory will be arranged. Donations may be made in his name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org/, the Carle Center for Philanthropy at carle.org/giving or the University of Illinois College of Medicine. Funeral services entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside; information at moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.