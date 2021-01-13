HOOPESTON — Theodore Gene Huls, 9 months, of Hoopeston died at 2:52 p.m. Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) at home.
A private funeral service will be held and burial will be in Wallace Chapel Cemetery, rural Potomac. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Please be considerate of others as only 10 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time, and we kindly ask that face coverings be worn and social distancing is maintained by those who attend the visitation.