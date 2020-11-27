JOLIET — On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Theodore Roberts (lovingly called Gene), husband and father of two children, Kelly Ann and Sean David, passed away at age 78.
Gene was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Urbana to Delmar and Anna (Knott) Roberts. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1960, was the owner of 6-12 Convenience Store of Champaign and retired from the University of Illinois Building Services Department.
On May 28, 1966, he married Deanna Charlene (Char) nee Apperson.
Gene had a great love for his Catholic faith and was a beloved parishioner of Holy Cross church in Champaign. Gene had a passion for many things in life including reading, music, politics and the Green Bay Packers. He loved to combine his passions over long discussions with friends and family over a cup of coffee.
Gene was preceded in death by his father; mother; sister, Carol Su; brother, John David; and wife, Char.
He is survived by his sister Vicki; two children; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 405 W. Clark St., C, and will be live-streamed on the Holy Cross Facebook page. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.
Please make a donation in Gene's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.