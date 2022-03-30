CHAMPAIGN — Theodore Hymowitz passed away Saturday (March 26, 2022) in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
He is survived by his daughters, Madeleine (Sanford Levin), Sara and Jessica Wassenaar (Henk Jan Wassenaar); and grandchildren, Oscar, Elisabeth and Abigail Wassenaar. He is also survived by his brother, Martin Hymowitz; aunt, Lila Herman; dear friend, Evelyn Siegel; and many soybeans.
Born in New York City in 1934, Ted was raised by his parents, Bernard and Ethel Hymowitz, in Brooklyn. Ted was a proud graduate of the Crown Heights Yeshiva and Boys High, Brooklyn, where he was a member of the handball team. In Brooklyn, he fell in love with plants on his many walks through the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and received much help answering his questions about plants and science from the excellent librarians at the Brooklyn Public Library.
Following Cornell University, Ted completed a master's degree at the University of Arizona. After Army service, he received a Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University in 1963. Following a Fulbright fellowship to India and further research in Brazil, Ted joined the University of Illinois in 1967 and spent his entire career there working on breeding, genetics and the history of the soybean. He conducted research on the variation in and genetics of biologically active and anti-nutritional components of soybean seed and conducted plant exploration trips to Asia, Oceania and Australia.
Based on his research, the Georgia Historical Society erected a plaque commemorating the introduction of the soybean to North America in 1764, and the Illinois State Historical Society put up a marker in Alton, where the first soybeans were planted in the State of Illinois in 1851.
Ted was a longtime member of Sinai Temple in Champaign and a supporter of B’nai Brith and the Hillel Foundation at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
A graveside funeral will take place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Urbana. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Endowment Foundation or the University of Illinois Foundation in support of the University Library. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.