CHAMPAIGN — The Rev. Theodore J. Mitchell died peacefully on Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) after a long battle with cancer. He died at the age of 59.
Ted grew up in Champaign and graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1978. He then graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island with a degree in philosophy and a minor in the classics. He continued his education and received a master’s of divinity at Duke University.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Cat Purcell (Jareth), Melanie Schmidt (Bill) and Jim (Nichole) Mitchell; and one grandchild, Coraline. Also surviving are his parents, Kent and Marlene Mitchell, as well as two brothers, Doug (Karen) and Chris (Angela), and sister, Linda Cotner (Rich).
Ted served many churches in Illinois and North Carolina, spanning a period of 36 years. His last pastorate was in Tuscola. Then he returned to Champaign to be near family and revive old friendships.
His family would like to thank the medical staff at Carle Hospital and Mills Cancer Center for their excellent care. This includes the excellent doctors, pleasant receptions, valet staff and so many people who keep the facility functioning.
Visitation will be at Morgan Memorial Home at 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign. The Rev. Julia Melgreen will be presiding.
Donations may be made in his name to any United Methodist Church organization, the American Cancer Society or the Boy Scouts of America (Prairielands Council).
