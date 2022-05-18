CHAMPAIGN — Theodore "Ted" J. Pasierb Jr., 67, of Champaign, formerly of Westville, passed away at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at home at Clark-Lindsey Meadowbrook, Urbana.
He was born on June 13, 1954, in Danville, the son of Theodore Sr. and Emma (Scigulinsky) Pasierb, both deceased.
Ted is survived by his daughter, Emily Cadman of Champaign; grandchildren, Adrian Bishop, Warren Cadman and Sophia Unseld; sister, Sandra (Larry) Myers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Pasierb.
He was a University of Illinois alumni. He practiced law in Vermilion County for many years. He enjoyed golfing with his friends. Ted also enjoyed playing basketball and jogging at the YMCA. Above all, Ted loved spending time with friends, grandkids and family.
A celebration of Ted’s life will be at noon Saturday, May 21, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to his service at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Westville.
Memorial donations may be given in his name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.