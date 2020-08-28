SIDNEY — Theodore “Ted” Max Roberts, 84, of Sidney passed away Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020) at 10:15 a.m. at home surrounded by family.
Ted was born Oct. 24, 1935, to Walter and Myrtle Roberts. Ted was one of seven children.
He was preceded in death by Bud Roberts (brother), Lois Douthit (sister), Eileen Syfert (sister), Gernon Roberts (brother) and Neva Leach (sister).
He has one surviving brother, Bob Roberts of Philo.
He married Dorothy Dobbs on Aug. 1, 1954, and she preceded him in death on March 15, 1989. They had five children, still surviving: Ted (Teri) Roberts of Loda, Connie Roberts of Paris, Ill., Trina (Eric) Quam of Sidney, Zena (Tim) Pearman of Sidell and Dawn (Jimmy) Johnson of Terre Haute, Ind.
He then married Tammy K. Miller of Champaign on June 29, 1991, and she still resides in Sidney.
Ted was an active member of his community and served for several years as a member of the ABL School Board and an active member of the Sidell Assembly UPC. Ted spent most of his life as a famer, farming in the Sidney, Longview and Murdock areas. Ted has 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Ted loved farming at Roberts Rolling Acres and being surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. Masks must be worn to enter the funeral home. There will also be a visitation from 10 to 1 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sidell Assembly UPC, with the funeral to follow, with Pastor Tim Pearman officiating. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
