CHAMPAIGN — Theodore Gillespie Yowell was born to Anita Mason and Carl Gillespie Yowell on Nov. 22,1956.
Theodore aka “Teddy” passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at age 62. Teddy was born and raised in Farmer City, but resided in Champaign-Urbana for most of his life.
Ted was preceded in death by his father, Carl Yowell, and his youngest daughter, Angelica Nicole Yowell. He is survived by his mother, Anita Mason; sisters, Nancy Lamb and Tara Wilke; children, Jennifer Yowell-Acs, Travis Yowell and Jeffrey Yowell; his niece, Rachel Lamb; and nephew, Alex Lamb.
Teddy had an extremely large passion for the simple things in life. He loved early mornings, feeding his squirrels, having coffee, collecting antiques and worked with many wonderful people as a handyman, painter and very talented woodworker. He was known for his infectious laugh, kind nature, quick wit and happy spirit to all who knew him. Our dad loved making people laugh, building art, riding his bike and talking like Donald Duck to make us smile as children. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. We love you, Diamond.
Visitation for Teddy will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, Illinois, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with a service to follow at noon.
Flowers and donations towards the cost of his headstone may be accepted at his service. Thank you for your condolences.
Please join his family in sharing videos, photos and memories on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.