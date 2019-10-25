URBANA — Theoplus Coleman, 43, of Urbana passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
He was born June 30, 1976, in Chicago, to Leedell and Gohlie (Mae) Coleman.
Theoplus is survived by his mother; children, Dazmond Ellzey, Dejarnae Coleman and Charlize Coleman; grandchildren, Damiya Roddy and Tyrone Roddy; siblings, Bruce Carter, Leedell Carter and Cordelia Coleman; best friends, Ernest Kenner, Curtis McGee and Jerry Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father.
Theoplus enjoyed scuba diving, parachuting and flying. He was a certified international pilot. He served 20 years in the U.S. Army and retired as Chief Warrant Officer 2 in 2016.
A celebration of life service will be held in Theoplus’ honor at noon Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Visitation will be held prior from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Danville National Cemetery. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.