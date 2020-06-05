URBANA — Theresa Barnett, 61, formerly of Urbana, went to the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home in Ocklawaha, Fla.
Theresa was born May 4, 1959, to Joyce (Slightom) Okeli and Allan Slightom. She is preceded in death by her father and survived by her husband, David Barnett; her mother, Joyce Okeli; two sons, James Cox and Gerald (Amber) Barnett; three daughters, Dawn (Devin) Miller, Elizabeth (Jason) Engler and Jennifer (Jody) Strickland; and 13 grandchildren.
She worked for many years as a bus driver for MTD, where she enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life on her daily routes. She was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding with her husband and friends, and being near the ocean in Florida in her later years.