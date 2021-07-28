Theresa Brewer Jul 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OAKLAND — Theresa Brewer, 45, died at 8:19 a.m. Monday (July 26, 2021) at her boyfriend's home in Hume.A celebration of Theresa's life will be held at a later date. Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos